Road Rage Victim Clinging To Life, Gunman Still Out There

July 2, 2017 10:23 PM By Vanessa Borge
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A teenage mother is fighting for her life following a road rage shooting and the young woman’s family has pleaded with the community to find the gunman.

“Alyssa is still in critical condition,” said Martha Fraga. Her granddaughter, Alyssa Sanchez, 19, was shot in the head in what police are calling a case of road rage. “She hasn’t woken up. She is still on a respirator.”

According to police, Alyssa’s boyfriend got into an argument with strangers on June 19, off S.W. 14th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami.

Whatever was discussed ended in bullets flying. Alyssa was the only person struck.

“Alyssa is very critical and I need Alyssa with me,” said Fraga. “I don’t want Alyssa to die.”

Alyssa lost the father of her two children to gun violence a year ago. Now, she, too, is a victim.

“Alyssa has two little babies, both under the age of two,” Fraga said. “They lost their daddy last year and they shouldn’t need to lose their mommy.”

Doctors are seeing some movement, a sign of hope for the family.

“She’s been moving the right arm and the right leg,” Fraga said. “Her injury happened on the right side so the other side is the one that is affected.”

Her family has spent every night by her side, clinging to hope, faith and endless prayers.

“I just want to ask the public to please support us and continue to pray for us, please.”

