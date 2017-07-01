Police Think Missing Man Took Bus To Miami Or Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JUPITER (CBSMiami) — Authorities are calling on the public to help find an elderly man who went missing earlier this week.
Tommy Curtis Jones, 77, was last seen driving away from his home in the 100 block of Palm Garden Street, Jupiter.
He was in a 2017 black, four-door Hyundai Elantra with FL tag: HUU-T95.
Mr. Jones stands at 5’08” and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office suspect he may have gotten on a public bus heading south towards the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area.
If you think you may have seen him, contact the authorities.