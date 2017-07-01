Heat Sign 1st Round Pick Bam Adebayo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Heat have announced the signing of their first round draft pick Edrice “Bam” Adebayo.
The 19-year-old, 6’10” center/forward started in all 38 games as a freshman at Kentucky, averaging 13 points, 8 rebounds and 1.50 blocks per game, leading the team in rebounding, blocks and double-doubles.
He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team and the All-SEC All-Tournament Team.
Adebayo’s 101 dunks ranked 2nd in the NCAA and were the most by any Kentucky player under head coach John Calipari in a single season, surpassing Anthony Davis’ 92 in 2011-12. Other highlights include becoming the first Wildcat since 1994 to post consecutive 15-rebound games. He grabbed 18 rebounds in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Northern Kentucky, the third-most ever by a Kentucky player during March Madness, helping the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight.
Adebayo was selected 14th overall by the Heat in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
