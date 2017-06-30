Video: Store Clerk Scuffles With Beer Thieves

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Cameras were rolling when a crook decided to take off without first paying for his beer and the store clerk followed him out to stop the theft.
It happened May 27th at 1201 N.W. 103rd Street.
Surveillance video first shows one of two suspects inside the convenience store in northwest Miami-Dade, grab a 12-pack of beer from the cooler and walk to the register.
However, as the 22-year-old clerk walked behind the counter to ring him up, the guy simply walked out of the business and joined a friend.
The clerk ran outside and chased the two guys down, which then turned into a two-on-one fight. Punches and kicks were thrown as they scuffled. At one point, the clerk seemed to try to reason with the guys before the fight resumed again.
Eventually, the beer thieves were able to grab the brew and flee.
The clerk suffered minor injuries.
If you recognize the crooks on the video, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest could earn up to $3,000.