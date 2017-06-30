Investigators Suspect Boyfriend Shot Miami Woman In Front Of Her Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami woman has died after she was shot in front of her home in what’s believed to be a domestic violence incident.
It happened Friday morning near N.W. 38th Street and N.W. 1st Avenue.
Miami Police said the 21-year-old woman was outside of her home when she was shot several times, including once in the chest. She managed to run back inside when she collapsed.
“The incident is possibly domestic violence-related,” said Miami Police spokesman Christopher Best. “According to detectives, the victim and her boyfriend had an argument, at which point in time, shots were fired. Whether or not the shots were fired from inside a vehicle or outside a vehicle, that part is still under investigation.”
She was taken by Miami Fire-Rescue to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center but died a short time later.
Authorities are now looking for the victim’s boyfriend.