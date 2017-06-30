Coast Guard: Warning Lights Not Needed On South Beach Jetty

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has determined that warning lights are not needed on the South Beach jetty where Marlins star Jose Fernandez crashed his boat last year.
The captain of the PortMiami says colored-coded buoys and lighted range markers are sufficient.
This comes after an analysis of the waterways following Fernandez’s deadly crash in which he was killed along with his two passengers.
Investigators ruled Fernandez was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his boat on the jetty during an early morning trip.