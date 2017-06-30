Husband Held Dying Wife In His Arms After Armed Intruder Shot Her In Head

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – “She was a strong woman, a strong Christian, she kept me level.”

Euri Jenkins says he had to watch his wife, MaKeva, die in his arms moments after an armed intruder shot her in the head.

He says for the past 24 hours he keeps replaying the image of his wife’s brutal murder in his mind.

Faced with this unspeakable tragedy, he’s doing his best to hold on the good memories of her.

“My wife was a good wife, she was a good mom,” he said. “She was an entrepreneur, she came from nothing to something.”

Euri Jenkins said he was with MaKeva just after 1:30 in the morning inside their home in unincorporated Lake Worth when a masked gunman forced the couple, a friend and their children, at gunpoint, to go upstairs.

They persuaded the gunman to let the children leave the house before they were forced to lay face-down on the floor. Euri Jenkins then saw the gunman shoot his wife in the head.

“I held her in my arms, she was alive,” said an emotional Jenkins.

He says the emotional trauma is something that will last his lifetime. For now, his priority is his children.

“My oldest daughter says she’s taking it hard,” said Euri Jenkins. “My 6-year-old, he knows but he doesn’t know. And my 1-year-old doesn’t know what’s going on, she’s only 1 years old.”

Euri Jenkins is a barber by trade.

To help get through this difficult time, he’ll look to his family and his church for support.