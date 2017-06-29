Spider-Man Starbucks Prank Goes Viral

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters on July 7th and to promote the new movie, Spidey himself dropped in on a New York Starbucks to grab a Grande Cafe Latte.
Check out the reactions of the unsuspecting Starbucks customers in the video.
The stunt comes courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is busy promoting the movie from coast to coast.
The video shows the web-slinger crawling up into a panel built into the ceiling of the coffee shop and then the fun ensues as he drops down to the surprise of other customers when his order is ready and his name is called.
And be sure to watch the whole thing because there’s a little cameo at the end, just like in the movies.
Spider-Man: Homecoming opens at the box office on July 7.