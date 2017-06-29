WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Royals To Honor Princess Diana On What Would Have Been Her 56th Birthday

June 29, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Diana, Royal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton will be honoring the late Princess Diana almost 20 years after her death.

The royals will attend a private service to rededicate the grave of Diana – the “people’s princess” on Saturday, July 1st, which would have been her 56th birthday.

The service will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, and will be attended by her family, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The service comes several weeks before the 20th anniversary of the fatal car crash, which took place in Paris in August 1997.

Diana is buried on the grounds of her family home in central England.

In March, William returned to Paris with his wife Kate for the first time since Diana’s death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch