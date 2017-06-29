Royals To Honor Princess Diana On What Would Have Been Her 56th Birthday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton will be honoring the late Princess Diana almost 20 years after her death.
The royals will attend a private service to rededicate the grave of Diana – the “people’s princess” on Saturday, July 1st, which would have been her 56th birthday.
The service will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, and will be attended by her family, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The service comes several weeks before the 20th anniversary of the fatal car crash, which took place in Paris in August 1997.
Diana is buried on the grounds of her family home in central England.
In March, William returned to Paris with his wife Kate for the first time since Diana’s death.