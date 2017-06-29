Police Ask For Info On Fort Lauderdale Teen Missing Since May

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Have you seen 15-year-old Sophie Reeder?
Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Reeder who was last seen walking away from her Fort Lauderdale home near 1308 Citrus Isle around 10 p.m. on May 19th.
Video released by police show Reeder the night she went missing.
Investigators have looked all over the area have not been able to find her.
Authorities say she suffers from depression and anxiety.
The teen is described as being about 5’1″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
She is known to frequent the area of Stranahan High School.
Last time she was seen, she was wearing a black shirt with black shorts.
Anyone who sees her or knows about her whereabouts is urged to call Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean at (954) 828-5570.