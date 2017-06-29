One Dead, Two In Critical Condition After Triple Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has got his neighbor to thank for saving his life when deadly gunfire erupted on their street.
It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NW 22nd Avenue and 66th Street.
Witnesses said a man and woman were arguing and then the woman stormed off saying she was going to let her boyfriend know what happened.
A short time later, three people drove up in a red car and one of the men got out.
He started arguing with the man who had fought with the woman. When their argument turned physical, a second person from the car go out and started shooting.
A neighbor saw what was going on and ran into his house, got a gun, and went back outside and shot at the car – striking all three occupants.
One of the men died at the scene. The other two were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation revealed that this incident may have stemmed from an earlier altercation between the male and female at a nearby store.
