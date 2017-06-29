NAACP Calls For Task Force To Look Into Miami Beach Events

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The NAACP is hoping to ease the tension that boiled over on Miami Beach after this year’s Memorial Day Urban Beach Weekend.
Among the problems were two separate deadly shootings which prompted city leaders to declare that they’ve had enough of the annual gathering that’s been plagued by violence and rowdy crowds.
Wednesday night, leaders from the NAACP’s Miami-Dade branch addressed the city’s commission.
They said organization, like the city, wants residents of Miami Beach to feel safe during organized events. They also want visitors that come to the city, regardless of race, creed, or sexual orientation, to feel safe as well.
To achieve this, they would like to have a task force set up to look into ways to have safe, organized, city-sanctioned activities and events. They would also like to see the city’s police officers undergo cultural sensitivity training.
The organization believes that could help avoid future misunderstandings.