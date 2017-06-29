Mother Of Transgender Boy Sues School Over Bathroom Access

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ST. AUGUSTINE (CBSMiami/AP) — A north Florida school board is being sued after one of its high schools reportedly denied a transgender student access to the boys’ restroom.
The teen, identified as 16-year-old Drew Adams, was born a girl but has identified as a boy since 2015. He attends Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra,
In the complaint filed against the St. Johns County School Board, the boy’s mother claims her son began being denied access to boys’ restrooms after an anonymous report was made in September 2015.
After the report was made, school’s counselors instructed the boy to refrain from using boys’ restrooms and to use gender-neutral restrooms instead.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)