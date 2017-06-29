Massive Sinkhole Swallows Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ST LOUIS (CBSMiami) – A couple of gym-goers in St. Louis couldn’t believe their eyes when they came out to find their car had been swallowed up by a massive sinkhole.
The hole appeared in downtown St. Louis around 7 a.m. in front of the old Famous Bar building. The car was parked at a meter while the owners were working out at the downtown YMCA.
Many people walking to work stopped to take pictures of the wheels up car with water gushing over it from a broken water pipe. The water slowed to a trickle just after 9 a.m.
No one was in the car when it fell into the hole, and there has been no official word on what caused it.