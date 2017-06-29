Free Agent Gordon Hayward To Meet With Miami Heat On Saturday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NBA offseason is about to kick into high gear.
With free agency set to kick off the moment Friday night turns into Saturday morning, teams have been working hard, collecting funds and putting together their best pitches.
As always, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat expect to be involved in the chase for some of the bigger names out there.
The main player that has been linked to Miami for the past several months has been Utah Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward.
With midnight on Friday fast approaching, it comes as no surprise that the Heat and Hayward already have a meeting scheduled.
According to Tony Jones, who covers the Jazz for the Salt Lake Tribune, Hayward will meet with Miami on Saturday.
It appears that the Heat will get the first crack at the free agent that many teams consider the top available talent.
Hayward also has a meeting set with Utah, but not until Monday, per the report.
One other team, the Boston Celtics, is also expected to take a run at signing Hayward but no meeting has been set.
Hayward is coming off of an impressive season in which he averaged a career high 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists while earning his first All-Star selection.