ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN – Malcom Ray, Miami Carol City

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
Each week, Charles Fishbein from Elite Scouting Services (ESS), will bring you a South Florida football prospect – with a recruiting breakdown and video.
In addition, ESS will bring you a statewide Top 100 Pre-Season list that will be part of our Kickoff 2017 Recruiting coverage.
PROSPECT: Malcolm Ray
POSITION: DE
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 230
SCHOOL: Miami Carol City
SOCIAL MEDIA: @Ray8Malcolm (Twitter)
HEAD COACH: Benedict Hyppolite
ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN: If you are a college recruiter, do one thing, turn on his game film against Immokalee this spring. He was disruptive almost the entire game. He has the ability to get off the football quickly and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. While Ray plays defensive tackle in high school it would not surprise us to see him play defensive end or even outside linebacker in college.
RAY ON VERGE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7NYR9UFAh8
If you are looking to have your highlight film professionally prepared, give Fishbein a call at: 305-467-4386.
One Comment