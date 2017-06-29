WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Dolphins Release 2017 Training Camp Schedule

June 29, 2017 4:48 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins may be on their informal summer break but the countdown is on to when football is officially back.

The Dolphins put a stamp on that countdown when on Thursday they released the team’s training camp schedule.

Miami will take the field for the first time in less than a month.  There will be 13 practices that are open to the public and free to attend on a first come, first served basis.

Fans can sign up for free tickets on the Dolphins official website. The Baptist Health Training Facility seats 2,000 fans.

The Dolphins are continuing to focus on the fan experience and once again will feature a shade canopy over the fans’ seated area.  In addition, children 12 years and younger will receive special access to get autographs from Dolphins players following each practice.

Also, weekend practices will feature special events such as inflatable games, Dolphins alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.

Camp will open on July 27 and run through August 15.

Miami Dolphins 2017 Training Camp Schedule
 
TIME                    DATE                                                  LOCATION
8:20 a.m.                   Thursday, July 27                             Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                   Friday, July 28                                  Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                   Saturday, July 29                             Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                   Sunday, July 30                                Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                   Monday, July 31                              Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:45 a.m.                   Wednesday, Aug. 2                         Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                   Thursday, Aug. 3                             Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                   Friday, Aug. 4                                   Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:45 a.m.                  Monday, Aug. 7                                Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                  Tuesday, Aug. 8                                Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                  Sunday, Aug. 13                               Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                  Monday, Aug. 14                              Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
8:20 a.m.                  Tuesday, Aug. 15                              Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL
 
