LIVE| Daily Briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Adele: “I Don’t Know If I’ll Ever Tour Again”

June 29, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Adele, Entertainment, Music

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Adele is considered an incredible singer and a British national treasure but our time with her may be coming to an end.

The 29-year-old megastar is wrapping up her current tour in Wembley Stadium in London and apparently left a letter to fans buried deep in the concert program.

The note thanks fans for coming out and all of their support, but also mentions just how much touring she has done and how much it has worn her down.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring,” said Adele in the note.

She went on, “And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

Never fear, even though she may be done touring, Adele would still be creating new music however, no formal announcement has been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch