Adele: “I Don’t Know If I’ll Ever Tour Again”

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Adele is considered an incredible singer and a British national treasure but our time with her may be coming to an end.
The 29-year-old megastar is wrapping up her current tour in Wembley Stadium in London and apparently left a letter to fans buried deep in the concert program.
The note thanks fans for coming out and all of their support, but also mentions just how much touring she has done and how much it has worn her down.
“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring,” said Adele in the note.
She went on, “And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”
Never fear, even though she may be done touring, Adele would still be creating new music however, no formal announcement has been made.
