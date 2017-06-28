Trump Will Have Speaking Role In Disney’s Hall Of Presidents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAKE BUENA VISTA (AP) — Disney has confirmed that an animatronic version of President Donald Trump will have a speaking role at its Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida.
The company is pushing back against reports that Trump’s figure wouldn’t have a speaking part in the show, which features figures of all U.S. presidents.
Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith writes in a blog post that Disney is working closely with the White House on Trump’s words and a recording session with the president has been scheduled.
The attraction closed in January so Trump’s figure could be added. Smith says it will reopen late this year with a new show and upgraded theater.
A Change.org petition circulated online calling for Mr. Trump to not have a speaking role in the Disney park feature. It garnered over 14,000 signatures in support.
The attraction was last closed in 2009 to add then-President Obama, who has a speaking role. Abraham Lincoln and George Washington also have speeches in the exhibit.
Obama recorded his speech for the “Hall of Presidents” in the White House.
