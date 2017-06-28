More Than A Dozen Injured In Boca Dock Collapse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON – More than a dozen people attending a family reunion in Boca Raton went for an unexpected swim after they dock they were standing on collapsed.
On Tuesday, about 30 family members had gathered at the club house Boca Bayou condo development. Just before 4:30 p.m., some of them decided it would be great if they posed for a picture on a dock over a canal.
As they were standing on the dock, it gave way and sent all 13 people tumbling into the water.
Boca Raton Fire Rescue said when the dock collapsed, it did so on an angle and not straight down, so some of the people fell directly into the waters while others kind of tumbled down the sloping ramp.
Most swam to a nearby dock and used its ladder to climb out.
By the time fire-rescue got there, all the people were out of the water.
Three people were injured, including two women. They were taken to a hospital with what are described as minor injuries, such as scrapes and bruises.
The reason the dock collapsed is under investigation.