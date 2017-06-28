Trump Promises ‘Big Surprise’ On Health Care

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump says the Republican health care effort is “working along very well” and suggested a “big surprise coming” soon.
The White House did not elaborate on what Trump meant.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters getting approval of a Senate health care bill will be “very tough.” But he predicted that Republicans will at least “get very close” and may “get it over the line.”
Speaking at the White House Wednesday, Trump said his meeting with most of the Republican senators Tuesday was “tremendous.”
However, Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage is now among those opposing the bill.
LePage was asked if he backs the legislation and he said no, complaining that the bill doesn’t go far enough to fix current law. Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins opposes the bill.
LePage, who was at the White House on Wednesday, said he met with Collins Wednesday morning.
Collins is one of nearly 10 Republicans who have expressed opposition to the bill. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote this week because he lacked the votes.