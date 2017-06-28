Maduro Calls Latest Coup Attempt An “Armed Terrorist Attack”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CARACAS (CBSMiami) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the latest attempted coup an “armed terrorist attack.”
On Tuesday a stolen police helicopter flew over the country’s Supreme Court building, firing guns and launching grenades. According to the Venezuela’s information minister, the chopper also fired 15 shots at the Interior Ministry as a reception was taking place for about 80 people. No one was hurt.
President Maduro announced Special Forces were looking for those responsible.
Before the attack, a man who identified himself as Oscar Perez posted a video online declaring his opposition to the country’s “criminal government.” He called for a rebellion against Maduro’s “tyranny” as part of a coalition made up of members of the security forces.
Perez was identified as the pilot of the helicopter by the information minister.
Meanwhile, military members loyal to Maduro swarmed the National Assembly. They said they were there to investigate election fraud. At one point, soldiers fought with some members of the assembly.
In a speech later, Maduro declared what his movement couldn’t achieve through the ballot box it would achieve through force.
