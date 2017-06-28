In The Recruiting Huddle: Avery Thornton – Boyd Anderson

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Avery Thornton

POSITION: CB/WR

SCHOOL: Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: When this young man first began playing three years ago, it was the quarterback position that many had predicted some lofty things from. But along the way, the situation changed – and instead of throwing the ball around the field – which he did quite well, his job is now to pick the passes off – along with even catching them if called upon. One of the top athletes in South Florida has found a home in the defensive secondary, and college coaches certainly found that out during the spring. With plenty of interest from schools across the country, this is going to be a huge season ahead.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4001509/avery-thornton