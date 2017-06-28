‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – How ‘bout that?
The Boynton Beach teenager known as the “cash me outside girl” has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
The palm beach post is reporting 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli entered the plea in a Delray Beach courtroom Wednesday.
She’s accused of stealing her mother’s purse and car, as well as calling the police to falsely report her mother was on heroin.
The three incidents happened on different occasions.
Bregoli was thrust into fame after an appearance on the Dr. Phil show last year.