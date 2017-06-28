‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges

June 28, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Boynton Beach, Cash Me Outside, Danielle Bregoli

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – How ‘bout that?

The Boynton Beach teenager known as the “cash me outside girl” has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

The palm beach post is reporting 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli entered the plea in a Delray Beach courtroom Wednesday.

She’s accused of stealing her mother’s purse and car, as well as calling the police to falsely report her mother was on heroin.

The three incidents happened on different occasions.

Bregoli was thrust into fame after an appearance on the Dr. Phil show last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch