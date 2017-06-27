Military Helicopter Attacks Venezuela’s Supreme Court Building

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The already dire situation in Venezuela seems to be deteriorating even further Tuesday night.
A military helicopter has attacked the Supreme Court building. The chopper was launching grenades.
A group of military members posted a video online today saying they were rebelling against the failing socialist government that has plunged almost the entire country in poverty.
It’s not clear how widespread the dissension in the military is.
Meanwhile, military members still loyal to President Nicolas Maduro swarmed the national assembly.
They said they were there to investigate some sort of electoral fraud.
At one point, soldiers started fighting with the members of the assembly.
In a speech, Maduro declared what his movement can’t achieve via the ballot box will be achieved through force.