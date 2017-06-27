Stanton Ready To Defend His Home Run Derby Title At Marlins Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is used to putting on a show for the fans of South Florida.

Last season his biggest performance game during the annual Home Run Derby, but it took place in San Diego.

This year, Stanton will get to please the fans that wear his jersey.

Miami’s slugger will be defending his crown as Home Run Derby champion when the midsummer classic comes to Marlins Park in a couple weeks.

Giancarlo Stanton's HR had a lot of distance to them pic.twitter.com/75Y8tWjlGO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 12, 2016

The other seven participants have yet to be announced, though sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge have said they would accept invitations.

Judge leads the majors in home runs with 26.

Stanton is having a solid season, hitting to a .274/.357/.551 slash line in 311 plate appearances.

His 20 home runs are ranked third in the National League, tied with five other players including teammate Marcell Ozuna.

Miami first baseman Justin Bour is right behind Stanton and Ozuna with 18 dingers in far less plate appearances (Ozuna has 316, Bour has 245).