Man Wanted For Getting Into Scuffle With Deputy At BurgerFi

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward deputies have identified a man they say got into a scuffle with one of their deputies at a burger joint Monday night.
In happened around 8 p.m., while the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was on foot patrol at a shopping plaza in the 2000 block of NE 2nd Street.
The manager of a BurgerFi asked the deputy to assist with removing an unruly customer from the business. The customer apparently became combative and got into a scuffle with the deputy.
The deputy pepper sprayed the assailant, who ran away. He called for backup. Arriving officers set up a large perimeter, but the man was nowhere to be found.
“I’m upset that he attacked an officer and he got away,” said area resident Robert Hamza.
As of Tuesday morning, authorities said they had identified the man and have a warrant out for his arrest. He is being charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.
“I think he needs to spend the night in you know where, sober up, apologize, do community service, and get a nice size fine,” said Nonette Reardon.
Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s office find him is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.