Florida Gov. Rick Scott Cautious About Health Care Overhaul

June 27, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Health, Health Care, Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is in Washington D.C. to discuss the Senate health care bill, although he hasn’t been clear yet about whether he supports or opposes it.

Scott is meeting Tuesday with Vice President Pence and other top officials including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The former health care executive and Republican governor has suggested possible changes to the Senate bill.

Scott, who may run for U.S. Senate next year, said on Fox News that the Senate bill is better than the current health care overhaul pushed into law by President Barack Obama.

But the governor suggested that it may be better if Congress took small steps initially instead of passing a comprehensive bill. Scott says he wants to eliminate taxes tied to the overhaul.

 

 

