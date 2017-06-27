Construction Workers Hospitalized After Being Hit By Lightning

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Two construction workers have been hospitalized after being struck by lightning on Tuesday.

According to fire rescue, the men were laying rebar for the new Pines City Center at 103rd Avenue and Pines Blvd. when they were hit at around 1:30 p.m.

“First male was approximately 34 years old found in cardiac arrest with CPR in progress by constructions workers,” explained Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Chief Ruben Troncoso. “Second worker was conscious upon our arrival.”

Apparently there was no rain, just lightning, which caught the workers off guard.

“His injuries were pretty significant. It appears it might have been a direct hit,” Troncoso said.

One of the workers was more critical than the other.

“One of the medics on scene reported that he noticed an entrance and exit wound which also can signify a direct hit, but it can also mean that it ricocheted off a metal object,” Troncoso said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

The second was in the vicinity when the lightning struck. His injuries were less serious.

“He was complaining, if I’m not mistaken, of some hip pain. So it looked like he might have had something on the left side struck, from the lightning,” Troncoso said.

Fire rescue took that worker to Memorial Regional in Hollywood.

