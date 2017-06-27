Florida Woman Charged With Luring Sister Into Sexual Acts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) — A south Florida woman is accused of luring her 14-year-old sister to conduct sexual acts.

Marta San Jose, 21, had been staying at the home of 50-year-old Dale Leary since she was 16-years-old as part of an international educational exchange program where they brought her in from Spain.

When she turned 18, Leary reportedly divorced his wife and married San Jose so she could stay in the U.S., according to the arrest report.

Her family, unaware of the marriage, later sent her 14-year-old sister to accompany San Jose back home to Spain.

The sister, who will remain unidentified, said at first things seemed to be normal during her stay at their apartment but a few days later that changed.

In the presence of Leary, San Jose told her 14-year-old sister that she had been sexually assaulted by their parents when she was very young, among The teen sister replied saying she didn’t remember that. To that her older sister said she would have been too young to remember.

Her sister then told San Jose the co-defendant could examine her private parts to prove she was sexually assaulted, according to the police report.

The report goes on to say Leary put his hand down her pants to check and then told her she was not a virgin, proving that she was sexually assaulted.

The teen later admitted to police she began to believe what her sister had told her.

A few days after that, the report states San Jose and Leary convinced her to perform sexual acts with them numerous times. The teen claimed her sister told her it would help her deal with reportedly being sexually assaulted by her parents.

At one point during her stay, Leary reportedly gave the teen sister large sums of alcohol and then had her pose naked for photographs along with her sister.

Both San Jose and Leary are facing numerous charges including lewd & lascivious conduct, sexual performance with a child and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.