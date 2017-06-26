Uber Driver Pulls Gun During Argument Over Wet Bathing Suits

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – An Uber driver who got into a fight with two passengers over their wet bathing suits accidentally fired his gun when things got physical.
On Sunday, just before 5 p.m., driver Julian Leon III went to Adventure Island to pick up to potential riders – 23-year-old Austin Korb and 27-year-old Skylar Korb.
The problem was, according to Leon, that the men’s bathing suits were still wet from the water park and were not allowed in the Uber vehicle.
The trio began to argue, which turned physical.
Leon told police he was scared for his life, so he reached for his gun, but when they tried to grab it from him and it went off.
So far no charges have been filed.