Snapchat Map Raising Safety Concerns

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the most popular apps on iTunes and Google Play has introduced a new feature that’s raising a lot of safety concerns.
Last week, Snapchat launched “snap map,” it’s a function that shares your exact location with your friends on a map. The bad news that every time you open the app, it tracks your location.
“It’s really scary that they can find you at your house,” said one woman.
“You’re opening up to everyone knowing your business,” said another.
Depending on your privacy settings, the snap map will broadcast your exact location to anyone on your “friends” list. Police departments across the country have begun to warn users, saying there’s a possible danger in having people know your exact location.
Fortunately, you can turn off the feature.
Click on your icon and go to ‘settings’ then turn on ‘ghost mode’ to disable the feature.