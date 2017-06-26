Nintendo Announces Release Of Mini SNES Classic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nintendo announced Monday that the Super Nintendo Classic will be made available to all gamers on September 29 for $79.99.
The popular gaming system will come with 21 games built into the console, including the unreleased “Star Fox 2.”
On top of bringing back a plenty of games 90s kids will enjoy, Nintendo also will be bringing back their classic wired controller.
“Two wired retro Super NES Classic Controllers will be included for multiplayer gaming right out of the box” their website states.
The SNES Classic controller cable will be five feet long, which is about two feet longer than the NES Classic controller’s cord.
Here is the full list of games that will be available to play:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
The system will also come with an HDMI cable and charging cable.
“I just hope I can get my hands on one,” said Gamespot.com senior editor Peter Brown. “Nintendo has told Polygon.com that they’re planning to produce significantly more units than they did with the NES Classic but we don’t really know what that means. And they’ve put a limited timeframe on their manufacturing period. Right now, they’re only planning on making these units up until the end of 2017. Hopefully there’ll be more. But scalpers on eBay went crazy with the original one, and I think we’re going to see that again. It’ll still be difficult to come by.”