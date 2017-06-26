WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Marlins Trade Adeiny Hechavarria To Tampa For Pair Of Minor Leaguers

June 26, 2017 4:12 PM By David Dwork
Miami Marlins, MLB

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A player once believed to be a big part of the Miami Marlins future has been traded.

According to the Miami Herald, shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a pair of minor league players.

The trade, which is pending physicals, has been rumored for days.

Miami will receive outfielder Braxton Lee and right-handed pitcher Ethan Clarke in the deal.

Neither is a highly-touted prospect.  The deal is considered more of a salary dump for the Miami.

The emergence of rookie J.T. Riddle allowed the Marlins to get rid of Hechavarria his contract, which pays him around $2.35 million for the rest of this season.

He has one more year of salary arbitration before he is eligible for free agency.

The Marlins are expected to remain active ahead of the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline.

