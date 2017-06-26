Deadly Hit And Run In Davie

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run accident in Davie.
Just before midnight, two men were attempting to cross US 441 at Griffin Road when one was hit. Witnesses said one man stopped on the median but the other dashed across the lanes and was hit by a red car.
Holly Wilson, who as at the Shell gas station on the corner, said she knew the man wasn’t going to make it.
“I was standing in front of the Shell station and was glancing over to the right and saw a man walking up to the curb. I saw him fall and heard a loud smack on the ground and I knew that he was gone because he wasn’t moving or getting up,” said Wilson.
Anyone with information or can help police identify the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.