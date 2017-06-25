Police Arrest Man Accused Of Dragging Woman After Robbing Her

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Police say they’ve caught the man who robbed a woman at a gas station and dragged her with his car.
19-year-old Robbert Flagg of Miami was arrested, with the help of Miami-Dade Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this month, Patricia Coxe was pumping gas in Southwest Ranches, when a man smashed her passenger window and grabbed her purse and medical bag.
The victim chased after the suspect and that’s when she was dragged through the parking lot.
Coxe, who’s a nurse, told us it was her instinct to go after her belongings.
One Comment