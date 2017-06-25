WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning Sunday Edition

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Dragging Woman After Robbing Her

June 25, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Davie, Southwest Ranches, Woman Dragged

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Police say they’ve caught the man who robbed a woman at a gas station and dragged her with his car.

19-year-old Robbert Flagg of Miami was arrested, with the help of Miami-Dade Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, Patricia Coxe was pumping gas in Southwest Ranches, when a man smashed her passenger window and grabbed her purse and medical bag.

The victim chased after the suspect and that’s when she was dragged through the parking lot.

Coxe, who’s a nurse, told us it was her instinct to go after her belongings.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch