Activists Demand Guantanamo Bay Shutdown, Rally At Trump Golf Course

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Activists in South Florida rallied Sunday against what they called “Trump’s Torture Agenda,” demanding the closure of the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba.
Protesters took to the streets in front of the Trump National in Doral demanding President Donald Trump continue his predecessor’s actions from the last eight years.
“We want to let him know that people want him to shut down Guantanamo Bay,” said Conor Munro. “There’s 41 prisoners left there. Slowly, President Obama released prisoners over his tenure. We want Trump to shut it down once and for all.”
But that’s not too likely, however. President Trump campaigned to keep it open and drafted an executive order to send ISIS militants there.
“We are keeping it open,” he told The Miami Herald in March. “And we’re going to lead it up with some bad dudes, believe me. We’re going to load it up.”
Protestors marched from the Trump Doral to the U.S. Southern Command, a joint command military base located at 9301 N.W. 33rd Street.
They call the prison camp inhumane.
“Guantanamo Bay goes against all the ideals that the United States supposedly stands for,” said Cassia Lahan. “Torture’s not supposed to be an American ideal. Violence is not supposed to be an American ideal. Forced feeding is not supposed to be an American ideal and yet that’s what’s going on every day inside of the cells at Guantanamo Bay.”