5 Shot, 1 Dead At Ft. Lauderdale Block Party

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A young man is dead and four others were left hospitalized after gunfire erupted during a block party in a Ft. Lauderdale neighborhood.
Whoever pulled the trigger is still on the loose.
It happened Saturday at 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of N.W. 16th Court.
Ft. Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene to discover five people shot. Four of them, whose ages range from 16 to 27, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators said the victims were attending a block party when an unknown suspect or suspects began shooting into a crowd of people.
If you know anything about the incident or were near the location at the time should contact detectives at (954) 828-5534.
