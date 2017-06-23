Shooting Suspect Seeks Acquittal After Witness Is Gunned Down

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Edtwon Bailey stood attentively as his defense attorney asked a Miami-Dade County judge to drop attempted murder charges against him now that the teen he’s accused of shooting was shot and killed nearly a week ago.

The 16-year-old’s attorney told the court room there’s nothing linking him to the crime.

“At this point I would argue there is no evidence,” said the defense attorney. “There’s even less nexus in terms of no DNA has been found as of yet on any items collected.”

Witness Jedediah Scatliffe, 18, was shot in September, off N.W. 5th Avenue and 7th Street. He survived that shooting.

But this past Friday, Jedediah, whose nickname is “Eggy,” was shot again while attending a wake at Williams Park, off N.W. 4th Avenue and 16th Street.

This time he wouldn’t survive.

“I got the call, only thing they said was ‘your son, Eggy, got shot.’ And I was just shocked, like, ‘got shot, what you mean,'” asked Scatliffe’s mother, Trevale Harris. “‘He got shot, you need to hurry up and get here.'”

Scatliffe had just graduated from Booker T. Washington High School.

“My son was a loving person,” said his mother. “He loved everybody and had a lot of friends. My son was going to college, Tallahassee Community College. They took my son away from me. 18 years old. I can’t do it.”

During Friday’s court hearing, his family and friends packed the courtroom. Their attorney said he will continue to seek justice for this family.

“We’re going to make sure that the state and police department use all the resources that they have to bring justice to this mother, bring some form of solace to her,” said attorney Hilton Napoleon. “That’s the purpose of us being involved, to make sure that the resources are there to support her and her family.”