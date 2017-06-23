Depp Raises Eyebrows With Assassinating The President Joke

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Actor Johnny Depp raised a few eyebrows at the Glastonbury Festival after he asked the crowd when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.
The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.
He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.
The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.
However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”
Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.” Last year, he played Trump in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”
