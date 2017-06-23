Depp Raises Eyebrows With Assassinating The President Joke

June 23, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Entertainment, Johnny Depp, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Actor Johnny Depp raised a few eyebrows at the Glastonbury Festival after he asked the crowd when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.

The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.” Last year, he played Trump in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch