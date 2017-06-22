SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Dominick Watt
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miramar
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 200
SCOUTING: We have evaluated this young man in every setting and against all levels of competition – and as he heads toward his final season at the high school level – a school change may indeed by just what this gifted young man needed. After getting plenty of experience the past two years at McArthur, his move to play for the talented Patriots has already revealed how important Watt will be to this program moving forward. A big, physical receiver who has gone against the best in the nation and you can watch for yourself how he wins many of those tremendous battles. Truly gifted pass catcher with a great future ahead of him.
TAPE:
https://www.hudl.com/profile/5030731/dominick-watt
