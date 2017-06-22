In The Recruiting Huddle: Dominick Watt – Miramar

June 22, 2017 10:47 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Dominick Watt, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Miramar, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Dominick Watt

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miramar

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: We have evaluated this young man in every setting and against all levels of competition – and as he heads toward his final season at the high school level – a school change may indeed by just what this gifted young man needed. After getting plenty of experience the past two years at McArthur, his move to play for the talented Patriots has already revealed how important Watt will be to this program moving forward. A big, physical receiver who has gone against the best in the nation and you can watch for yourself how he wins many of those tremendous battles. Truly gifted pass catcher with a great future ahead of him.

TAPE: 

https://www.hudl.com/profile/5030731/dominick-watt

