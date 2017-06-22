SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Chaii Bland

POSITION: Slot

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-7

WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: For as long as you can go back – there has always been a player like this in the Rockets offensive attack. A sure-handed burner who gets behind the defenders and makes things happen. Is one of the most reliable and dependable players on a team that has plenty of athletic ability. One of those hard to cover athletes who has hands and moves the chains. Very gifted football player who figures to be right in the middle of Central’s quest to get back in the state playoffs in 2017. Had the pleasure of watching his maturity as a student/athlete the past two years – and agree with those who feel that his best years are ahead!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6113943/chaii-bland