Here’s How Fast A Hot Car Could Become A Death Trap

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As South Florida enters into the first days of summer, the safety of children and pets left in cars is on the minds of law enforcement and rescue crews.

The Florida Department of Children and Families teamed up with the Miami Fire Department and the Florida Highway Patrol to show just how fast a hot car can become a death trap.

“A body can receive heat stroke at about 104° and when your body’s at that temperature that’s when you start to become disoriented, nauseated, you start to go unconscious and eventually you slip into a coma and you eventually die,” said .

In this demonstration, a thermometer was set up to show the temperature on both the inside and outside of a car. Just after 10 a.m., with temperatures in the mid 80’s outside, inside a car it is 100 degrees.

Thursday’s demonstration was also a reminder of a state law that allows people to take action if they find a child or a vulnerable person or pet left in a hot vehicle.

“Don’t worry about breaking the window or being sued because you are immune from any liability. The law was passed to make sure that this does not happen,” said .

The demonstration comes after a number of children and pets died after being left inside a hot car.

On September 28, 2016, a 2-year-old left inside a daycare van died. Earlier the same year, an 11-month old baby girl died after being left in a hot van in Hialeah.

This year, back in January, a 1-year-old left inside a car in front of a Pinecrest home also died.

Even law enforcement hasn’t been immune to hot car deaths. In 2015, a Hialeah police officer was suspended after two dogs with the K-9 unit died after being left in a hot car.