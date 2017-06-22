Former Haitian Police Commander Sentenced To Prison For Taking Bribes

June 22, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Drug Smuggling, Haiti

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Haitian senator and police commander has been sentenced to nine years in U.S. federal prison.

Guy Philippe sentencing comes after he agreed to plead guilty to charges of accepting bribes from smugglers who brought cocaine into the U.S.

Philippe, who received his sentence Wednesday in federal court in Miami, spent more than a decade on the run.

He gained prominence in his homeland when he led an armed revolt in 2004 to oust then-Haitian President Jean Bertrand Aristide.

