Hall Of Famer Chris Pronger Joins Panthers Front Office As Senior Advisor

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers made a big addition to the team’s front office on Thursday.
Former NHL star defensemen, MVP and Hall of Famer Chris Pronger has joined the Panthers as Senior Advisor to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon.
The move, which had been reported several weeks ago, was made official by Tallon during a media conference call.
“Chris has spent the last three years working for the League’s Department of Player Safety and is ready to move into a more competitive, executive role,” said Tallon. “One of the most dominant defensemen of his era, Chris’ winning resume and wealth of hockey knowledge will be a great asset to our hockey club. We’re thrilled that he has chosen to join the Panthers organization.”
Pronger, 42, began working with the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety in 2014. He last played in the NHL in 2012 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with and learn from an executive with the track record that Dale has,” Pronger said. “I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help the Panthers work towards winning the Stanley Cup.”
The five-time All-Star won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and two gold medals with Team Canada at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics.
Florida’s front office has certainly bulked up this offseason. Earlier this month the team introduced former enforcer Shawn Thornton as Vice President of Business Operations.