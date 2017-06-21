Warren Sapp To Donate His Brain For Concussion Research

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has decided he wants to help the next generation of players avoid the same effects of the game that he’s now dealing with.
Sapp announced on social media Tuesday that his brain will go to the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death for medical research.
The 44-year-old said in a statement that he’s started to feel the effects of the many hits he took during his 13-year NFL career. He said he’s specifically become concerned about his memory. Sapp said he hopes his donation can help prevent concussions and permanent brain damage for future football players.
Sapp played defensive tackle from 1995-2003 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl ring in 2002. He then played for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2007.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)