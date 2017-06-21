Rain From Tropical Storm Cindy Already Impacting Gulf Coast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The rain from Tropical Storm Cindy has already made an impact on the Gulf Coast, bringing whipping winds, whitecaps, and storm surge.
Roads in several states became nearly impassible.
As far east as Gwinnett County, Georgia, the effects from Cindy caused flash flooding.
First responders rescued almost 30 people trapped due to the rising water.
In New Orleans, preparations began days before the storm’s arrival. Trucks delivered hundreds of sandbags to towns threatened by severe flooding.
Ken Graham a, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it’s critical that people focus on areas beyond the storm’s projected ‘cone.’
“When we talk to the public, we tell them, ‘Be ready.’ The impacts are well outside that cone. Rain. Surge. All the different factors from the tropical system could be well outside that cone,” said Graham.
“Listen, we’ve been through this many times before. I don’t want anyone to panic. There’s no reason but this is going to be a serious event,” said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.