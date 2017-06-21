Become A Parks Passport Member Today!

The Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade’s Parks Passport program is a great way to give back while gaining access to discounts on Miami-Dade Parks programs, attractions and services. From free shelter and court rentals to discounts on admission to Zoo Miami, the Deering Estate and Fruit & Spice Park, the Parks Passport is your all access pass to everything parks!
While you get to enjoy membership benefits, Miami-Dade Parks benefits, too. Your contribution helps to build landmark parks and facilities, it will help provide programs for children, seniors and people with disabilities, and will help to strengthen at-risk communities. As a Parks Passport holder, you will help to provide children with learn-to-swim classes and free summer camp and afterschool programs to underserved children.
There’s no standing in line, or complicated paperwork to get this passport, just click here and find the membership level that’s right for you. With basic membership levels for individual, dual and family, to corporate level options there is one that will fit you perfectly! Everyone who holds a Parks Passport gets the following benefits:
- 25% off admission to Zoo Miami, Deering Estate, Fruit and Spice Park and Miami EcoAdventures.
- Rentals: Shelters and Courts (excludes playing fields)
- Summer camps (excludes specialty camps)
- Group Learn-to-Swim lessons
- Monthly e-calendar
- Personalized membership card for primary membership holder
- One bumper sticker for primary membership holder
- One Parks Foundation Tote bag
What are waiting for? Start carrying the Parks Passport and experience the power of Parks
Above content provided by Parks-Foundation of Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation