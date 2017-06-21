Hillsborough County Debates Whether To Move Confederate Statue

June 21, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Confederate Statue, Hillsborough County, Tampa

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s a story that is becoming more and more common.

Debate over whether to move a Confederate memorial is coming to another Southern U.S. city, this one in Florida.

The Hillsborough County Commission is scheduled to discuss Wednesday morning a statue that was first erected in Tampa in 1911 in front of a courthouse.

Commissioner Les Miller has called for its removal.

Advocates of Southern heritage say removing these symbols is a disservice to the dozens of men who fought in the Civil War.

Orlando city workers on Tuesday started moving a Confederate statue called “Johnny Reb” from a park in the heart of downtown to a nearby cemetery, following renewed public outcry that it is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch