Fmr. DHS Secy.: ‘That’s A Fact’ Russian Government ‘Orchestrated Cyber Attacks’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The former Secretary of Homeland Security testified before a House panel about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election Wednesday.

On the same day, on the other side of the Capitol, the Senate Intelligence Committee is probing the same issue in a similar hearing with lawmakers deeply concerned about Moscow intervening in future elections.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testified before the House Intelligence Committee about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

“The Russian government, at the direction of Vladimir Putin himself, orchestrated cyber attacks on our nation for the purpose of influencing our election. That is a fact – plain and simple,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the cyber intrusion did not alter votes, but the attacks will get worse.

“The key question for the president and Congress is: what are we going to do to protect the American people and their democracy from this kind of thing in the future,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the election infrastructure needed to be designated as critical so the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could better help states protect their systems.

“In my view, this was a no brainer and should have been done years before,” said Johnson.

The Senate Committee, conducting its own Russia investigation, held a similar hearing with DHS and FBI officials on the other side of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) called for more transparency from the agencies.

“To not put all America on notice and know how many states hacked is just crazy,” said Warner.

But the Homeland Security Department has a policy to protect confidentiality.

“When an entity is the victim of a cyber incident, we believe very strongly in protecting the information around that victim,” said DHS Acting Deputy Undersecretary of Cybersecurity Jeanette Manfra.

Officials say they do extract the technical data related to the attacks and shares the information broadly.

In addition to these two committees, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating Russian meddling and whether there was any collusion between President Donald Trump’s associates and Moscow. The president insists there was no collusion and has called the investigation a ‘witch hunt.’